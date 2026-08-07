Daniel Raymond Flynn
batsman
|Full name:
|Daniel Raymond Flynn
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|20
|5
|135
|113
|109
|Innings
|1
|3
|1
|12
|17
|7
|Overs
|1.0
|4.0
|1.0
|47.1
|70.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|25
|7
|160
|417
|106
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|160
|69.5
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|283
|70
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.25
|7
|3.39
|5.95
|7.06
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|20
|5
|135
|113
|109
|Innings
|45
|17
|5
|238
|110
|102
|Not outs
|5
|2
|0
|15
|9
|7
|Runs
|1038
|228
|59
|7815
|2753
|1837
|Balls Faced
|2580
|360
|51
|14789
|3278
|1432
|Avg
|25.95
|15.2
|11.8
|35.04
|27.25
|19.33
|SR
|40.23
|63.33
|115.68
|52.84
|83.98
|128.28
|Fours
|135
|23
|1
|1015
|297
|168
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|29
|12
|7
|Sixies
|4
|2
|4
|61
|39
|75
|Highest
|95
|35
|23
|241
|149
|86
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5
|0