Daniel Raymond Flynn

Daniel Raymond Flynn

batsman

Full name:Daniel Raymond Flynn
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24205135113109
Innings13112177
Overs1.04.01.047.170.015.0
Balls------
Maidens100600
Runs0257160417106
Wickets000160
Avg00016069.50
SR000283700
Eco06.2573.395.957.06
BB000120
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24205135113109
Innings45175238110102
Not outs5201597
Runs103822859781527531837
Balls Faced2580360511478932781432
Avg25.9515.211.835.0427.2519.33
SR40.2363.33115.6852.8483.98128.28
Fours1352311015297168
Fifties60029127
Sixies424613975
Highest95352324114986
Hundreds0002150

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