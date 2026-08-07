Dean Graham Brownlie
batsman
|Full name:
|Dean Graham Brownlie
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|16
|5
|94
|102
|97
|Innings
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Overs
|11.0
|0
|0
|40.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|0
|0
|180
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|52
|0
|0
|180
|0
|0
|SR
|66
|0
|0
|240
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.72
|0
|0
|4.5
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|16
|5
|94
|102
|97
|Innings
|25
|15
|5
|169
|98
|92
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|14
|9
|4
|Runs
|711
|361
|6
|6208
|3046
|1972
|Balls Faced
|1587
|486
|18
|11208
|3763
|1384
|Avg
|29.62
|25.78
|1.2
|40.05
|34.22
|22.4
|SR
|44.8
|74.27
|33.33
|55.38
|80.94
|142.48
|Fours
|96
|46
|1
|786
|316
|191
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|36
|19
|7
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|44
|35
|78
|Highest
|109
|63
|5
|334
|118
|99
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5
|0