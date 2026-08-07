Dean Graham Brownlie

Dean Graham Brownlie

batsman

Full name:Dean Graham Brownlie
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches141659410297
Innings5001200
Overs11.00040.000
Balls------
Maidens000700
Runs520018000
Wickets100100
Avg520018000
SR660024000
Eco4.72004.500
BB100100
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches141659410297
Innings251551699892
Not outs1101494
Runs7113616620830461972
Balls Faced1587486181120837631384
Avg29.6225.781.240.0534.2222.4
SR44.874.2733.3355.3880.94142.48
Fours96461786316191
Fifties41036197
Sixies310443578
Highest10963533411899
Hundreds1001450

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Warner, David

Warner, David

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Pamment, James

Pamment, James

Southee, Tim

Southee, Tim

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Fisher, Matthew

Fisher, Matthew

Lellman, Fergus

Lellman, Fergus

Raval, Jeet

Raval, Jeet