Dewmi Vihanga News View all Go beyond the basics with Dewmi Vihanga, the dedicated left-arm orthodox spinner. We've gathered insights into her specialized training on deception and flight and the core motivation to become Sri Lanka's defining match-winning spinner.

International career

Dewmi Wijerathne Vihanga Mallawa Arachchige was born on 2 August 2005 in Sri Lanka. She is a right-hand batter and right-arm off-break bowler who advanced rapidly through youth and senior levels to represent the Sri Lanka Women’s national team.

2023

Represented Sri Lanka in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Scored 127 runs and took eight wickets across six matches.

Named in the official “Team of the Tournament”, marking her as one of the most promising all-rounders in youth cricket.

2024

Played domestic cricket for Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Women.

Continued to train with national coaches under Sri Lanka Cricket’s High-Performance Program, preparing for a senior team debut.

2025

Earned her first senior national call-up for the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series (Sri Lanka, India, South Africa) held in Colombo.

Made her WODI debut on May 2, 2025, against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Recorded her maiden five-wicket haul (5/43) on May 9, 2025, becoming the youngest Sri Lankan woman to achieve this in ODIs.

Finished the Tri-Nation Series with 11 wickets — the second-highest overall and top among Sri Lankan bowlers.

Selected for Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India and Sri Lanka).

Featured in World Cup matches against England (October 10), Bangladesh (October 20), and Pakistan (October 24), taking key wickets and helping secure Sri Lanka’s win over Bangladesh.

By the end of 2025, Dewmi had established herself as a regular member of Sri Lanka’s ODI side with best figures of 5/43 and a reputation as one of the nation’s youngest and most effective all-rounders.

Leagues Participation

Dewmi Vihanga has not yet featured in any international or domestic franchise leagues such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) or FairBreak Invitational.

Domestic career

Dewmi Vihanga began her rise through Sri Lanka’s school and provincial cricket system, standing out early for her control and composure as an off-spinner. She first appeared in senior domestic competition during the 2019/20 season, representing Dambulla Women in the Super Provincial T20 tournament.

From 2020/21 onward, she joined Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Women, one of Sri Lanka’s strongest domestic teams, and has remained with them since. Competing in both List-A and T20 tournaments, she gradually became a key member of the squad.

By mid-2025, she had played around 28 List-A matches, taking 34 wickets at an average of 17.4, with a best of 5/43. In T20 cricket, she appeared in 11 matches with six wickets and best figures of 2/21. Regular matches against disciplined sides such as the Army and Navy Women strengthened her tactical discipline and stamina.

Records and achievements

Dewmi Vihanga’s career has advanced quickly from youth cricket to senior international tournaments, earning her recognition for both skill and discipline.

Named in the Team of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 after scoring 127 runs and taking eight wickets.

Made her Women’s ODI debut on May 2, 2025, against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Achieved her maiden five-wicket haul (5/43) on May 9, 2025, against South Africa — the youngest Sri Lankan woman to take a five-for in WODIs.

Finished the 2025 Sri Lanka Tri-Nation Series as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets, leading among Sri Lankan bowlers.

Selected for Sri Lanka’s squad at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and played in key matches against England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Contributed to Sri Lanka’s 7-run win over Bangladesh at the 2025 World Cup in Navi Mumbai, a decisive moment for the team’s campaign.

Maintained a strong domestic record with Chilaw Marians CC — 34 wickets in 28 List-A matches, best 5/43, and 6 wickets in 11 T20 games, best 2/21.

Personal life

Dewmi Vihanga is among the youngest members of the Sri Lankan women’s national cricket team. Her public profile focuses almost entirely on cricket, and very little verified personal information beyond what appears in official Sri Lanka Cricket communications.

Finance

There is no verified data on Dewmi’s personal earnings, contracts, or sponsorships. Official reports from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirm that since 2023, women’s international players have received about US $750 per ODI or T20I match, plus US $250 as a win bonus.

Family

Publicly available records do not mention her parents, siblings, or marital status.

scandals

She maintains a clean public image, known mainly for her early achievements and disciplined on-field conduct.

Fans

Her social-media presence is minimal. An unverified Instagram account under the handle @deww_vihaa appears to be private, and its authenticity cannot be confirmed.