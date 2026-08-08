Match details North Zone vs West Zone Test Duleep Trophy 23.08.2026

Test

NOR
NOR
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:Duleep Trophy 2026
Date:Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 23, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North Zone Squad

PlayersBadoni Ayush, Dagar Mayank, Dhull Yash, Gill Shubman, Kalsi Ankit, Kamboj Anshul, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Ankit, Lotra Sahil, Nabi Aquib, Rana Harshit, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
Benchno information yet

West Zone Squad

PlayersDesai Aarya, Desai Harvik, Deshpande Tushar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Mulani Shams, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Nawale Saurabh, Patel Jaymeet, Thakur Shardul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet