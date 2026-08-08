Match details North Zone vs West Zone Test Duleep Trophy 23.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Duleep Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
North Zone Squad
|Players
|Badoni Ayush, Dagar Mayank, Dhull Yash, Gill Shubman, Kalsi Ankit, Kamboj Anshul, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Ankit, Lotra Sahil, Nabi Aquib, Rana Harshit, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Yudhvir, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
|Bench
|no information yet
West Zone Squad
|Players
|Desai Aarya, Desai Harvik, Deshpande Tushar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Mulani Shams, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Nawale Saurabh, Patel Jaymeet, Thakur Shardul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet