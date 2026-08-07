Dhruv Bharghav Patel

Dhruv Bharghav Patel

bowler

Full name:Dhruv Bharghav Patel
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6512
Innings1045
Overs100.39.012.0
Balls---
Maidens1420
Runs33027116
Wickets432
Avg82.5958
SR150.751836
Eco3.2839.66
BB231
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6512
Innings936
Not outs101
Runs11838100
Balls Faced2747390
Avg14.7512.6620
SR43.0652.05111.11
Fours1538
Fifties000
Sixies114
Highest341523
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Sopariya, Soyeb

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Rathva, Ninad

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Kakade, Kartik

Kakade, Kartik

Patel, Smit

Patel, Smit

More, Vishant

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Limbani, Raj

Limbani, Raj

Sharma, Shivalik

Sharma, Shivalik

Desai, Harsh

Desai, Harsh

Shah, Pinal

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