Dhruv Bharghav Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Dhruv Bharghav Patel
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|12
|Innings
|10
|4
|5
|Overs
|100.3
|9.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|2
|0
|Runs
|330
|27
|116
|Wickets
|4
|3
|2
|Avg
|82.5
|9
|58
|SR
|150.75
|18
|36
|Eco
|3.28
|3
|9.66
|BB
|2
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|12
|Innings
|9
|3
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|118
|38
|100
|Balls Faced
|274
|73
|90
|Avg
|14.75
|12.66
|20
|SR
|43.06
|52.05
|111.11
|Fours
|15
|3
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|4
|Highest
|34
|15
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0