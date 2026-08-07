Digvijay Rajkumar Deshmukh
bowler
|Full name:
|Digvijay Rajkumar Deshmukh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|2
|7
|Overs
|24.2
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|61
|258
|Wickets
|6
|9
|Avg
|10.16
|28.66
|SR
|24.33
|17.33
|Eco
|2.5
|9.92
|BB
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|85
|19
|Balls Faced
|83
|14
|Avg
|42.5
|9.5
|SR
|102.41
|135.71
|Fours
|7
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|Highest
|83
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0