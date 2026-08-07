Digvijay Rajkumar Deshmukh

Digvijay Rajkumar Deshmukh

bowler

Full name:Digvijay Rajkumar Deshmukh
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings27
Overs24.226.0
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs61258
Wickets69
Avg10.1628.66
SR24.3317.33
Eco2.59.92
BB63
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs8519
Balls Faced8314
Avg42.59.5
SR102.41135.71
Fours70
Fifties10
Sixies52
Highest8310
Hundreds00

Another Players

Dubey, Shubham

Dubey, Shubham

Satish, Ganesh

Satish, Ganesh

Chavan, Nayan

Chavan, Nayan

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Saurabh

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Dubey, Harsh Surendra

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Karnewar, Akshay

Karnewar, Akshay

Pandit, Chandrakant

Pandit, Chandrakant

Wadkar, Akshay

Wadkar, Akshay

Rathod, Rushabh

Rathod, Rushabh