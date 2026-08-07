Dinesh Mahabir Bana

Dinesh Mahabir Bana

wicket keeper

Full name:Dinesh Mahabir Bana
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches28
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches28
Innings18
Not outs00
Runs1114
Balls Faced6103
Avg114.25
SR16.66110.68
Fours09
Fifties00
Sixies05
Highest143
Hundreds00

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