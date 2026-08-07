Dinesh Mahabir Bana
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dinesh Mahabir Bana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|8
|Innings
|1
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|114
|Balls Faced
|6
|103
|Avg
|1
|14.25
|SR
|16.66
|110.68
|Fours
|0
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|Highest
|1
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0