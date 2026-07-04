Edward Beard

Edward Beard

batsman

Full name:Edward Beard
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1414
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco77
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1313
Not outs44
Runs162162
Balls Faced148148
Avg1818
SR109.45109.45
Fours1313
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3535
Hundreds00

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