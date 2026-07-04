Edward Beard
batsman
|Full name:
|Edward Beard
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|14
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|7
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|162
|162
|Balls Faced
|148
|148
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|109.45
|109.45
|Fours
|13
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0