Edward Walker

Edward Walker

bowler

Full name:Edward Walker
Nationality:Isle of Man

Teams

2023 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7575
Wickets11
Avg7575
SR4848
Eco9.379.37
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs44
Runs33
Balls Faced1919
Avg00
SR15.7815.78
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Jansen, Dollin

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Cawte, Kieran

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Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

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