Edward Walker
bowler
|Full name:
|Edward Walker
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|75
|75
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|75
|75
|SR
|48
|48
|Eco
|9.37
|9.37
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|19
|19
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|15.78
|15.78
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0