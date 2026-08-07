Edwin Henry Taylor Moulton

Edwin Henry Taylor Moulton

bowler

Full name:Edwin Henry Taylor Moulton
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Derbyshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Overs67.0
Balls-
Maidens12
Runs269
Wickets3
Avg89.66
SR134
Eco4.01
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs0
Runs9
Balls Faced57
Avg3
SR15.78
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest6
Hundreds0

Another Players

Came, Harry

Came, Harry

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Aitchison, Benjamin William

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Thomson, Alex

Thomson, Alex

Chappell, Zak

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Moore, Harry John

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Lloyd, David

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Lamb, Matthew

Lamb, Matthew

Wagstaff, Mitchell David

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Guest, Brooke

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