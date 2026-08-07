Edwin Henry Taylor Moulton
bowler
|Full name:
|Edwin Henry Taylor Moulton
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|67.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|12
|Runs
|269
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|89.66
|SR
|134
|Eco
|4.01
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|9
|Balls Faced
|57
|Avg
|3
|SR
|15.78
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|6
|Hundreds
|0