Eshkol Solomon
batsman
|Full name:
|Eshkol Solomon
|Nationality:
|Israel
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Balls Faced
|89
|89
|Avg
|22.25
|22.25
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0