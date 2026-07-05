Fardeen Hasan Oney

Fardeen Hasan Oney

wicket keeper

Full name:Fardeen Hasan Oney
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1227
Innings010
Overs01.10
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0140
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0120
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1227
Innings2217
Not outs020
Runs31572109
Balls Faced56830103
Avg15.530.115.57
SR55.3568.91105.82
Fours4567
Fifties000
Sixies084
Highest1810425
Hundreds010

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