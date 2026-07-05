Fardeen Hasan Oney
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Fardeen Hasan Oney
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|7
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|1.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|12
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|7
|Innings
|2
|21
|7
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|31
|572
|109
|Balls Faced
|56
|830
|103
|Avg
|15.5
|30.1
|15.57
|SR
|55.35
|68.91
|105.82
|Fours
|4
|56
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|8
|4
|Highest
|18
|104
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0