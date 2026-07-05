Tanbir Hayder
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tanbir Hayder
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|93
|126
|35
|Innings
|2
|122
|83
|20
|Overs
|10.0
|1172.4
|386.2
|46.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|114
|9
|0
|Runs
|67
|4542
|2102
|379
|Wickets
|0
|128
|71
|8
|Avg
|0
|35.48
|29.6
|47.37
|SR
|0
|54.96
|32.64
|34.62
|Eco
|6.7
|3.87
|5.44
|8.2
|BB
|0
|7
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|4
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|93
|126
|35
|Innings
|2
|141
|113
|23
|Not outs
|0
|15
|30
|10
|Runs
|5
|3780
|2462
|236
|Balls Faced
|16
|8826
|3356
|205
|Avg
|2.5
|30
|29.66
|18.15
|SR
|31.25
|42.82
|73.36
|115.12
|Fours
|0
|379
|173
|17
|Fifties
|0
|19
|13
|0
|Sixies
|0
|21
|43
|7
|Highest
|3
|177
|132
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|7
|1
|0