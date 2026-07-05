Tanbir Hayder

Tanbir Hayder

all rounder

Full name:Tanbir Hayder
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches29312635
Innings21228320
Overs10.01172.4386.246.1
Balls----
Maidens011490
Runs6745422102379
Wickets0128718
Avg035.4829.647.37
SR054.9632.6434.62
Eco6.73.875.448.2
BB0752
4w0440
5w0010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches29312635
Innings214111323
Not outs0153010
Runs537802462236
Balls Faced1688263356205
Avg2.53029.6618.15
SR31.2542.8273.36115.12
Fours037917317
Fifties019130
Sixies021437
Highest317713245
Hundreds0710

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