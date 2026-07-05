Ruyel Miah

Ruyel Miah

bowler

Full name:Ruyel Miah
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18612
Innings25612
Overs373.442.038.4
Balls---
Maidens5910
Runs1375234309
Wickets50612
Avg27.53925.75
SR44.844219.33
Eco3.675.577.99
BB1325
4w200
5w301
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18612
Innings2623
Not outs1301
Runs9818
Balls Faced333712
Avg7.530.54
SR29.4214.2866.66
Fours1301
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest2518
Hundreds000

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