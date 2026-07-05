Ruyel Miah
bowler
|Full name:
|Ruyel Miah
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|12
|Innings
|25
|6
|12
|Overs
|373.4
|42.0
|38.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|59
|1
|0
|Runs
|1375
|234
|309
|Wickets
|50
|6
|12
|Avg
|27.5
|39
|25.75
|SR
|44.84
|42
|19.33
|Eco
|3.67
|5.57
|7.99
|BB
|13
|2
|5
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|12
|Innings
|26
|2
|3
|Not outs
|13
|0
|1
|Runs
|98
|1
|8
|Balls Faced
|333
|7
|12
|Avg
|7.53
|0.5
|4
|SR
|29.42
|14.28
|66.66
|Fours
|13
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|25
|1
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0