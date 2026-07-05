Mohammad Raqibul Hasan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Raqibul Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|55
|5
|127
|215
|36
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|27
|8
|0
|Overs
|7.0
|0
|0
|70.5
|17.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|0
|0
|300
|93
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Avg
|17
|0
|0
|50
|93
|0
|SR
|42
|0
|0
|70.83
|104
|0
|Eco
|2.42
|0
|0
|4.23
|5.36
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|55
|5
|127
|215
|36
|Innings
|18
|54
|5
|209
|210
|31
|Not outs
|1
|7
|0
|13
|31
|5
|Runs
|336
|1308
|51
|6990
|6756
|375
|Balls Faced
|835
|2133
|62
|0
|0
|385
|Avg
|19.76
|27.82
|10.2
|35.66
|37.74
|14.42
|SR
|40.23
|61.32
|82.25
|0
|0
|97.4
|Fours
|37
|102
|3
|0
|0
|34
|Fifties
|1
|8
|0
|37
|44
|0
|Sixies
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Highest
|65
|89
|18
|313
|190
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7
|0