Mohammad Raqibul Hasan

Mohammad Raqibul Hasan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Raqibul Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Dhaka Leopards

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches955512721536
Innings4002780
Overs7.00070.517.20
Balls------
Maidens1001000
Runs1700300930
Wickets100610
Avg170050930
SR420070.831040
Eco2.42004.235.360
BB100210
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches955512721536
Innings1854520921031
Not outs17013315
Runs33613085169906756375
Balls Faced83521336200385
Avg19.7627.8210.235.6637.7414.42
SR40.2361.3282.250097.4
Fours3710230034
Fifties18037440
Sixies181007
Highest65891831319043
Hundreds0001170

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