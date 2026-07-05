Farhad Reza
all rounder
|Full name:
|Farhad Reza
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|13
|143
|223
|147
|Innings
|32
|11
|226
|213
|134
|Overs
|189.5
|26.0
|2713.0
|1459.4
|403.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|633
|95
|0
|Runs
|1017
|261
|7879
|7337
|3378
|Wickets
|22
|6
|315
|287
|113
|Avg
|46.22
|43.5
|25.01
|25.56
|29.89
|SR
|51.77
|26
|51.67
|30.51
|21.41
|Eco
|5.35
|10.03
|2.9
|5.02
|8.37
|BB
|5
|2
|9
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|15
|10
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|9
|4
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|13
|143
|223
|147
|Innings
|31
|9
|223
|181
|90
|Not outs
|6
|0
|30
|43
|19
|Runs
|412
|72
|5870
|2980
|919
|Balls Faced
|636
|88
|10006
|3379
|739
|Avg
|16.48
|8
|30.41
|21.59
|12.94
|SR
|64.77
|81.81
|58.66
|88.19
|124.35
|Fours
|39
|4
|704
|259
|65
|Fifties
|1
|0
|33
|11
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|136
|93
|43
|Highest
|50
|19
|259
|96
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0