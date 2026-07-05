Farhad Reza

Farhad Reza

all rounder

Full name:Farhad Reza
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3413143223147
Innings3211226213134
Overs189.526.02713.01459.4403.2
Balls-----
Maidens120633950
Runs1017261787973373378
Wickets226315287113
Avg46.2243.525.0125.5629.89
SR51.772651.6730.5121.41
Eco5.3510.032.95.028.37
BB52955
4w0015101
5w10941
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3413143223147
Innings31922318190
Not outs60304319
Runs4127258702980919
Balls Faced63688100063379739
Avg16.48830.4121.5912.94
SR64.7781.8158.6688.19124.35
Fours39470425965
Fifties1033110
Sixies821369343
Highest50192599645
Hundreds00700

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