Fawad Alam News View all If you want to know all the latest news about the cricket player Fawad Alam in time, here you will find everything: training plan, participation in world tournaments, matches played. Watch | Mitchell Starc's blazing yorker to dismiss Fawad Alam for a golden duck Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc who is known for his lethal yorkers delivered one against Pakistan in the second Test match taking place in Karachi. Fawad Alam was the batter on strike when Mitchell Starc bowled one of the best yorkers to send the Pakistani batter back to the pavilion. Fawad Alam PAK vs AUS 2022 | Fawad Alam expects hosts’ bowlers to step up in Test series Fawad Alam Aakash Chopra names two Indians in his top 5 Test batsmen of 2021 Fawad Alam Shaheen Afridi climbs to career-best No. 8 in ICC Test bowling rankings Fawad Alam WI vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes 10 wickets to help Pakistan level 2-Test series 1-1

International career

Fawad Tariq Alam (Urdu: فواد عالم) was born on 8 October 1985. He is a Pakistani cricketer and actor. He plays for Sindh and the Pakistan national cricket team.

After doing well in first-class cricket, Fawad became captain of the Pakistan Academy team on their tour of Bangladesh. His good performance led to a call to join the national team.

Fawad made his international debut at the age of 21 in Abu Dhabi. The conditions were very hot. He did not bowl in the game and was out on the first ball he faced. Despite this, selectors kept faith in him and included him in Pakistan’s limited-overs squads. During the Pakistan Academy’s tour of Africa in 2008, Fawad scored the most runs, including an unbeaten 302 against Kenya in a four-day match.

Fawad’s Test debut happened during a tour of Sri Lanka. He scored 168 runs in that game. After two more Tests with low scores, he was dropped from the team.

For the next 11 years, Fawad faced many challenges. Coaches and selectors found reasons not to pick him for international matches. Other players with less impressive records got chances, but Fawad was left out. During this time, his batting style changed. He adopted a stance where he faced the bowler more from the side, similar to Shivnarine Chanderpaul. It looked unusual but brought great results.

Test Matches

Debut: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Colombo (PSS), July 12-14, 2009

Last: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Galle, July 24-28, 2022

ODI Matches

Debut: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, May 22, 2007

Last: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Mirpur, April 22, 2015

T20I Matches

Debut: Kenya vs Pakistan, Nairobi (Gym), September 4, 2007

Last: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Auckland, December 26, 2010

2007

Made international debut in May 2007 during ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Out first ball on debut but scored 32 not out in second ODI in Jaipur, helping Pakistan beat India.

Played in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa. Took two wickets in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Played in the Asia Cup in June 2008, scored his first international half-century against Hong Kong.

Took part in the quadrangular Twenty20 tournament in Canada in October, hitting quick runs and taking wickets.

2009

Made Test debut against Sri Lanka in July. Scored 168 runs in his second innings, the first Pakistani to score a Test century on debut away from home.

Formed a 200-run partnership with captain Younus Khan, setting a record for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Dropped after three Test matches due to low scores in the following games.

2010

Toured England, played club cricket to adjust to conditions.

Improved ODI top score to 64.

Played in the ODI series against South Africa in the UAE, scored 123 runs across five matches.

Dropped from the ODI and later T20 teams after the New Zealand tour.

2014

Returned to national team for Asia Cup after strong performances in domestic cricket, including top scoring in the President’s One Day Trophy.

Scored 74 runs against Bangladesh in Asia Cup.

Made his first international ODI century (114 not out) in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, although Pakistan lost the match.

2019

After more than 10 years out of the Test team, named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Had scored over 8,000 first-class runs with 26 centuries and an average above 56 before recall.

2020

Selected for Pakistan’s tour of England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Played second Test against England in August after a gap of over 10 years. Dismissed for zero in his first innings.

2020-2021

Included in Test squad for New Zealand tour in December 2020.

Scored his second Test century after 11 years, the third longest gap in cricket history between two centuries.

Emulated the signature celebration from the Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul after his century.

Scored 109 against South Africa in January 2021.

Became first Asian cricketer to turn first four Test fifties into centuries in April 2021 against Zimbabwe.

Set a record as fastest Pakistani and Asian to reach five Test centuries in just 22 innings during August 2021 against West Indies.

2022

Played his most recent Test in July against Sri Lanka at Galle, scoring 24 runs.

2023

Announced retirement from Pakistan national team and decided to move to the United States.

Test Career:

Matches: 19

Runs: 1,011

Batting average: 39

Fours: 112

Sixes: 3

ODI Career:

Matches: 38

Runs: 966

Batting average: 40

Fours: 60

Sixes: 6

T20 Career:

Matches: 24

Runs: 194

Batting average: 18

Fours: 7

Sixes: 7

Leagues Participation

Fawad Alam took part in the Bangladesh Premier League during the 2011/12 season.

Bangladesh Premier League

He played for the team called Duronto Rajshahi. In this tournament, he contributed both with the bat and the ball. He scored 14 runs and took 2 wickets in the matches he played.

Year Team Notes 2011/2012 Duronto Rajshahi Scored 14 runs, took 2 wickets

Fawad did not play in other seasons of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Domestic career

Fawad Alam started playing first-class cricket at 17 years old. His father, Tariq Alam, was a well-known first-class cricketer in Pakistan. Early in his career, Fawad played for Pakistan Customs and Karachi teams. Strong performances helped him join Pakistan’s Under-19 World Cup team.

The 2006-07 season was important for Fawad. He helped Karachi Dolphins reach the Twenty20 Cup final. In that match, he scored 54 runs and took five wickets. He received many awards, such as Man of the Final, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, and Best Bowler.

Fawad also scored many runs in longer matches like the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In shorter tournaments, he contributed to National Bank’s win in the Patron’s Cup and played well in the ABN AMRO Cup.

In 2017, Fawad joined Clitheroe Cricket Club in England’s Lancashire League. He stayed active in Pakistan, serving as vice-captain of Sindh’s team in the 2018 Pakistan Cup. He joined Baluchistan’s squad in 2019 and played in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In 2023, Fawad Alam ended his international career with Pakistan. He moved to the United States to play for the Chicago Kingsman team in Minor League Cricket T20.

Records and achievements

Fawad Alam became well-known in the 2006-07 season. He led Karachi Dolphins to the final of the Twenty20 Cup. In that tournament, he took five wickets and scored 54 runs. He won awards such as Man of the Final, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, and Best Bowler.

Fawad is one of the best first-class batsmen in Pakistan’s history. Since 2013, he holds the highest batting average among all Pakistan first-class players. From the 2015-16 season, he scored more first-class runs than anyone else in Pakistan. His batting average was close to 60, and he made 40 centuries in first-class cricket. No other player has reached numbers like these.

2006-07: Won Man of the Final, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, and Best Bowler awards in Twenty20 Cup

2006-07: Ranked fifth in runs scored in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

2021: Selected for the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year

April 30, 2021: First Asian to turn first four Test fifties into centuries

August 2021: Fastest Pakistani and Asian to reach five Test hundreds in 22 innings

Personal life

Fawad Alam has a family with a strong cricket background. His father, Tariq Alam, played first-class cricket in Pakistan. Some of his relatives also played cricket at a high level. In 2011, he married the daughter of former Pakistan Test player Mansoor Akhtar.

Family

Fawad is married and has children. His father, paternal uncle Rafat Alam, and maternal uncle Waheed Mirza all played first-class cricket. His cousin is English Test player Usman Afzaal.

Finances

Fawad’s net worth is about 1.1 million US dollars. This includes a house, a European car, and real estate.

House

In 2023, Fawad owned a house in Pakistan. In August 2023, he left the Pakistan national team and moved to the United States. He planned to play for the Chicago Kingsman in Minor League Cricket T20.

Scandals

In 2018, rumors connected Fawad to match-fixing. Because of this, he did not join the tours to Ireland and England. He denied the rumors and said he never broke any rules. Also in 2018, Fawad was accused of breaking a window during a Lancashire League match. He said it was an accident.

Fans

In 2020, many tweets supported Fawad after his return to the national team. In 2021, a fan made a meme showing Fawad as Jon Snow from the TV show “Game of Thrones”. He has about 383,000 followers on Instagram.