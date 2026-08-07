Junaid Ilyas

Junaid Ilyas

bowler

Full name:Junaid Ilyas
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12173
Innings20173
Overs334.3138.310.0
Balls---
Maidens5840
Runs101774583
Wickets28223
Avg36.3233.8627.66
SR71.6737.7720
Eco3.045.378.3
BB942
4w210
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12173
Innings1370
Not outs660
Runs49120
Balls Faced134300
Avg7120
SR36.56400
Fours810
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest4650
Hundreds000

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