Junaid Ilyas
bowler
|Full name:
|Junaid Ilyas
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|3
|Innings
|20
|17
|3
|Overs
|334.3
|138.3
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|58
|4
|0
|Runs
|1017
|745
|83
|Wickets
|28
|22
|3
|Avg
|36.32
|33.86
|27.66
|SR
|71.67
|37.77
|20
|Eco
|3.04
|5.37
|8.3
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|3
|Innings
|13
|7
|0
|Not outs
|6
|6
|0
|Runs
|49
|12
|0
|Balls Faced
|134
|30
|0
|Avg
|7
|12
|0
|SR
|36.56
|40
|0
|Fours
|8
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|46
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0