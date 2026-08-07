Mohammad Azam Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Azam Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|6
|120
|67
|Innings
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|4.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|21
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|21
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|26
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|4.84
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|6
|120
|67
|Innings
|1
|5
|206
|59
|Not outs
|0
|0
|17
|5
|Runs
|14
|116
|6875
|1455
|Balls Faced
|22
|177
|0
|0
|Avg
|14
|23.2
|36.37
|26.94
|SR
|63.63
|65.53
|0
|0
|Fours
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|1
|41
|7
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|72
|215
|100
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|11
|1