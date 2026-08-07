Mohammad Azam Khan

Mohammad Azam Khan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Azam Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2024 Teams

Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches1612067
Innings0040
Overs004.20
Balls----
Maidens0010
Runs00210
Wickets0010
Avg00210
SR00260
Eco004.840
BB0010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches1612067
Innings1520659
Not outs00175
Runs1411668751455
Balls Faced2217700
Avg1423.236.3726.94
SR63.6365.5300
Fours1600
Fifties01417
Sixies0000
Highest1472215100
Hundreds00111

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

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Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Malik, Shoaib

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Khan, Imran

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Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Haseebullah

Haseebullah

Jamal, Aamer

Jamal, Aamer

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Nazir, Rohail

Nazir, Rohail