Mohammad Hasan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Hasan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|110
|87
|26
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|110
|87
|26
|Innings
|165
|71
|13
|Not outs
|15
|17
|3
|Runs
|4408
|1381
|120
|Balls Faced
|7919
|1688
|91
|Avg
|29.38
|25.57
|12
|SR
|55.66
|81.81
|131.86
|Fours
|572
|145
|16
|Fifties
|18
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|3
|0
|Highest
|251
|131
|41
|Hundreds
|7
|1
|0