Mohammad Hasan

Mohammad Hasan

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Hasan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1108726
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs600
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1108726
Innings1657113
Not outs15173
Runs44081381120
Balls Faced7919168891
Avg29.3825.5712
SR55.6681.81131.86
Fours57214516
Fifties1820
Sixies730
Highest25113141
Hundreds710

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