Rameez Aziz Panjara
batsman
|Full name:
|Rameez Aziz Panjara
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|96
|85
|18
|Innings
|72
|31
|5
|Overs
|254.3
|99.1
|8.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|34
|4
|0
|Runs
|917
|527
|50
|Wickets
|26
|11
|0
|Avg
|35.26
|47.9
|0
|SR
|58.73
|54.09
|0
|Eco
|3.6
|5.31
|6
|BB
|3
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|96
|85
|18
|Innings
|163
|79
|18
|Not outs
|16
|11
|1
|Runs
|5028
|2278
|323
|Balls Faced
|10721
|3105
|340
|Avg
|34.2
|33.5
|19
|SR
|46.89
|73.36
|95
|Fours
|605
|175
|39
|Fifties
|31
|13
|1
|Sixies
|21
|22
|0
|Highest
|169
|122
|67
|Hundreds
|6
|2
|0