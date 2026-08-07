Rameez Aziz Panjara

Rameez Aziz Panjara

batsman

Full name:Rameez Aziz Panjara
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches968518
Innings72315
Overs254.399.18.2
Balls---
Maidens3440
Runs91752750
Wickets26110
Avg35.2647.90
SR58.7354.090
Eco3.65.316
BB320
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches968518
Innings1637918
Not outs16111
Runs50282278323
Balls Faced107213105340
Avg34.233.519
SR46.8973.3695
Fours60517539
Fifties31131
Sixies21220
Highest16912267
Hundreds620

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