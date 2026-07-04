FL Walker

FL Walker

bowler

Full name:FL Walker
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3912
Innings5911
Overs88.464.238.1
Balls---
Maidens1420
Runs307324253
Wickets4513
Avg76.7564.819.46
SR13377.217.61
Eco3.465.036.62
BB223
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3912
Innings335
Not outs212
Runs792231
Balls Faced662921
Avg791110.33
SR119.6975.86147.61
Fours1323
Fifties100
Sixies201
Highest791225
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Gibson, Jacob Michael

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