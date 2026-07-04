FL Walker
bowler
|Full name:
|FL Walker
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|12
|Innings
|5
|9
|11
|Overs
|88.4
|64.2
|38.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|2
|0
|Runs
|307
|324
|253
|Wickets
|4
|5
|13
|Avg
|76.75
|64.8
|19.46
|SR
|133
|77.2
|17.61
|Eco
|3.46
|5.03
|6.62
|BB
|2
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|12
|Innings
|3
|3
|5
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|79
|22
|31
|Balls Faced
|66
|29
|21
|Avg
|79
|11
|10.33
|SR
|119.69
|75.86
|147.61
|Fours
|13
|2
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|1
|Highest
|79
|12
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0