Modester Mupachikwa
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Modester Mupachikwa
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|11
|37
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|11
|37
|1
|Innings
|11
|35
|1
|Not outs
|0
|7
|0
|Runs
|140
|778
|27
|Balls Faced
|290
|890
|58
|Avg
|12.72
|27.78
|27
|SR
|48.27
|87.41
|46.55
|Fours
|10
|87
|4
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|33
|75
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0