Modester Mupachikwa

Modester Mupachikwa

wicket keeper

Full name:Modester Mupachikwa
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches11371
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches11371
Innings11351
Not outs070
Runs14077827
Balls Faced29089058
Avg12.7227.7827
SR48.2787.4146.55
Fours10874
Fifties030
Sixies000
Highest337527
Hundreds000

Another Players

Biza, Beloved

Biza, Beloved

Phiri, Lorraine

Phiri, Lorraine

Mugeri-Tiripano, Chipo

Mugeri-Tiripano, Chipo

Tshuma, Loren

Tshuma, Loren

Mutasa, Christine

Mutasa, Christine

Mushangwe, Anesu Catherine

Mushangwe, Anesu Catherine

Mugeri, Chipo

Mugeri, Chipo

Nkomo, Josephine

Nkomo, Josephine

Chipare, Francisca

Chipare, Francisca

Gwanzura, Nyasha

Gwanzura, Nyasha