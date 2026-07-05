Ganga Sridhar Raju

Ganga Sridhar Raju

batsman

Full name:Ganga Sridhar Raju
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5151
Innings330
Overs19.06.50
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs42490
Wickets010
Avg0490
SR0410
Eco2.217.170
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5151
Innings9151
Not outs000
Runs1973740
Balls Faced4724522
Avg21.8824.930
SR41.7382.740
Fours27490
Fifties020
Sixies070
Highest45850
Hundreds000

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