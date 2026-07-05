Ganga Sridhar Raju
batsman
|Full name:
|Ganga Sridhar Raju
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|1
|Innings
|3
|3
|0
|Overs
|19.0
|6.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|42
|49
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|49
|0
|SR
|0
|41
|0
|Eco
|2.21
|7.17
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|1
|Innings
|9
|15
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|197
|374
|0
|Balls Faced
|472
|452
|2
|Avg
|21.88
|24.93
|0
|SR
|41.73
|82.74
|0
|Fours
|27
|49
|0
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|7
|0
|Highest
|45
|85
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0