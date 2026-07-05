Gaurav Narendra Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Gaurav Narendra Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|16
|9
|Innings
|56
|16
|8
|Overs
|832.3
|139.5
|27.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|142
|12
|1
|Runs
|2790
|774
|233
|Wickets
|100
|34
|7
|Avg
|27.9
|22.76
|33.28
|SR
|49.95
|24.67
|23.85
|Eco
|3.35
|5.53
|8.37
|BB
|9
|6
|2
|4w
|7
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|16
|9
|Innings
|38
|7
|1
|Not outs
|17
|4
|1
|Runs
|131
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|267
|13
|3
|Avg
|6.23
|1.66
|0
|SR
|49.06
|38.46
|166.66
|Fours
|19
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|3
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0