Gaurav Narendra Yadav

Gaurav Narendra Yadav

bowler

Full name:Gaurav Narendra Yadav
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30169
Innings56168
Overs832.3139.527.5
Balls---
Maidens142121
Runs2790774233
Wickets100347
Avg27.922.7633.28
SR49.9524.6723.85
Eco3.355.538.37
BB962
4w710
5w220
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches30169
Innings3871
Not outs1741
Runs13155
Balls Faced267133
Avg6.231.660
SR49.0638.46166.66
Fours1901
Fifties000
Sixies500
Highest2235
Hundreds000

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