Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul islam

Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul islam

wicket keeper

Full name:Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches72
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches72
Innings71
Not outs10
Runs2213
Balls Faced24211
Avg36.833
SR91.3227.27
Fours110
Fifties10
Sixies130
Highest693
Hundreds00

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