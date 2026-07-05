Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul islam
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|7
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|221
|3
|Balls Faced
|242
|11
|Avg
|36.83
|3
|SR
|91.32
|27.27
|Fours
|11
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|13
|0
|Highest
|69
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0