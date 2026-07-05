Ronsford Rodwick Beaton

Ronsford Rodwick Beaton

bowler

Full name:Ronsford Rodwick Beaton
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches2373851
Innings2693851
Overs17.0807.0288.2175.5
Balls----
Maidens1173201
Runs102242814861512
Wickets1825044
Avg10229.629.7234.36
SR10259.0434.623.97
Eco635.158.59
BB1744
4w0311
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches2373851
Innings251228
Not outs120105
Runs152297640
Balls Faced51014136
Avg157.386.3313.33
SR29.41053.9111.11
Fours2034
Fifties0000
Sixies0041
Highest12301513
Hundreds0000

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