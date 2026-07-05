Ronsford Rodwick Beaton
bowler
|Full name:
|Ronsford Rodwick Beaton
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|37
|38
|51
|Innings
|2
|69
|38
|51
|Overs
|17.0
|807.0
|288.2
|175.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|173
|20
|1
|Runs
|102
|2428
|1486
|1512
|Wickets
|1
|82
|50
|44
|Avg
|102
|29.6
|29.72
|34.36
|SR
|102
|59.04
|34.6
|23.97
|Eco
|6
|3
|5.15
|8.59
|BB
|1
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|37
|38
|51
|Innings
|2
|51
|22
|8
|Not outs
|1
|20
|10
|5
|Runs
|15
|229
|76
|40
|Balls Faced
|51
|0
|141
|36
|Avg
|15
|7.38
|6.33
|13.33
|SR
|29.41
|0
|53.9
|111.11
|Fours
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Highest
|12
|30
|15
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0