Joseph Liam Denly

WATCH , ILT20 | Sam Billings impresses netizens by reminding them of Dhoni with sensational run out

Very few wicketkeepers around the globe manage to achieve the same kind of feats as MS Dhoni behind the wickets but when they do it becomes an immortal moment in cricket annals. Sam Billings executed a brilliant run out in the ILT20 against Sharjah Warriors reminding the spectators of MS Dhoni