Joseph Liam Denly

Joseph Liam Denly

batsman

Full name:Joseph Liam Denly
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches151613237168266
Innings12461644969
Overs65.017.012.01084.5281.2155.5
Balls------
Maidens1100159160
Runs21910193353614401253
Wickets217835547
Avg109.510113.2842.626.1826.65
SR19510210.2878.4230.6919.89
Eco3.365.947.753.255.118.04
BB214644
4w001231
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches151613237168266
Innings281312407159259
Not outs002261620
Runs8274461251353752206493
Balls Faced20866291182470167085272
Avg29.5334.312.535.5336.527.16
SR39.6470.9105.9354.877.81123.16
Fours11044151810535648
Fifties640682934
Sixies4619874190
Highest948730227150127
Hundreds0003185

Joseph Liam Denly Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

(1 ov.) 12/0

One-Day Cup

Joe Denly News

View all

Right now you have a chance to get to know one of the most famous cricket players Joe Denly: all his wins, matches played and motivation to go out on the cricket field.

WATCH , ILT20 | Sam Billings impresses netizens by reminding them of Dhoni with sensational run out

WATCH , ILT20 | Sam Billings impresses netizens by reminding them of Dhoni with sensational run out

Very few wicketkeepers around the globe manage to achieve the same kind of feats as MS Dhoni behind the wickets but when they do it becomes an immortal moment in cricket annals. Sam Billings executed a brilliant run out in the ILT20 against Sharjah Warriors reminding the spectators of MS Dhoni

Joe Denly04:16 PM, 09 November, 2020

James Vince tests positive for Covid-19; to miss PSL playoffs

Joe Denly05:45 PM, 30 September, 2020

Jonny Bairstow misses out on ECB Test contract; Crawley, Sibley and Pope included

Joe Denly01:56 AM, 09 September, 2020

ENG vs AUS | 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl - Today I Learnt: Hazlewood's utility, Rashid's greatness & more

Joe Denly06:55 PM, 31 August, 2020

ENG vs AUS | England hand extended break to Ben Stokes; Jos Buttler makes white-ball return

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes

Singh, Arshdeep

Singh, Arshdeep