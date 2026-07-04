George Burrows
batsman
|Full name:
|George Burrows
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|355
|355
|Balls Faced
|307
|307
|Avg
|35.5
|35.5
|SR
|115.63
|115.63
|Fours
|30
|30
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|9
|9
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0