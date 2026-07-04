George Burrows

George Burrows

batsman

Full name:George Burrows
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1515
Not outs55
Runs355355
Balls Faced307307
Avg35.535.5
SR115.63115.63
Fours3030
Fifties33
Sixies99
Highest6969
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffin, JJ

Griffin, JJ

Ansell, Matthew

Ansell, Matthew

McAuley, Adam

McAuley, Adam

Clarke, Fraser

Clarke, Fraser

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Jansen, Dollin

Jansen, Dollin

Barnett, Sam

Barnett, Sam

Cawte, Kieran

Cawte, Kieran

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Brown, Jamie

Brown, Jamie