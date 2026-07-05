Georgia Atkinson

Georgia Atkinson

bowler

Full name:Georgia Atkinson
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Typhoons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches49
Innings25
Overs48.0
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs342
Wickets9
Avg38
SR32
Eco7.12
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches49
Innings36
Not outs3
Runs406
Balls Faced444
Avg12.3
SR91.44
Fours49
Fifties1
Sixies1
Highest50
Hundreds0

Georgia Atkinson Schedule & Results

Another Players

Thomson, Sinead

Thomson, Sinead

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Green, Claudia

Green, Claudia

Dodd, Natalie

Dodd, Natalie

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Pedersen, Cate

Pedersen, Cate

Raack, Celeste

Raack, Celeste

McLeod, Emma

McLeod, Emma

Armitage, Hollie

Armitage, Hollie