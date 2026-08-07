Gift Kansonkho
batsman
|Full name:
|Gift Kansonkho
|Nationality:
|Malawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|25
|Innings
|9
|12
|Overs
|18.0
|24.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|152
|201
|Wickets
|8
|11
|Avg
|19
|18.27
|SR
|13.5
|13.54
|Eco
|8.44
|8.09
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|25
|Innings
|15
|19
|Not outs
|3
|4
|Runs
|236
|304
|Balls Faced
|296
|382
|Avg
|19.66
|20.26
|SR
|79.72
|79.58
|Fours
|19
|26
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0