Gift Kansonkho

Gift Kansonkho

batsman

Full name:Gift Kansonkho
Nationality:Malawi

Teams

2026 Teams

Malawi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2125
Innings912
Overs18.024.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs152201
Wickets811
Avg1918.27
SR13.513.54
Eco8.448.09
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2125
Innings1519
Not outs34
Runs236304
Balls Faced296382
Avg19.6620.26
SR79.7279.58
Fours1926
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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