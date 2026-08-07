Godfred Bakiweyem

Godfred Bakiweyem

all rounder

Full name:Godfred Bakiweyem
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2024 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1919
Overs55.055.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs374374
Wickets1717
Avg2222
SR19.4119.41
Eco6.86.8
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings88
Not outs55
Runs3333
Balls Faced4848
Avg1111
SR68.7568.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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