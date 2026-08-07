Godfred Bakiweyem
all rounder
|Full name:
|Godfred Bakiweyem
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|19
|19
|Overs
|55.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|374
|374
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|19.41
|19.41
|Eco
|6.8
|6.8
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|48
|48
|Avg
|11
|11
|SR
|68.75
|68.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0