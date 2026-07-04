Gopal Thakur

Gopal Thakur

wicket keeper

Full name:Gopal Thakur
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2024 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Not outs11
Runs206206
Balls Faced155155
Avg29.4229.42
SR132.9132.9
Fours2222
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest6262
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Manu, Yadav

Manu, Yadav

Alocious, Anil

Alocious, Anil

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Arora, Bikram

Arora, Bikram