Gopal Thakur
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gopal Thakur
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|206
|206
|Balls Faced
|155
|155
|Avg
|29.42
|29.42
|SR
|132.9
|132.9
|Fours
|22
|22
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|62
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0