Gourav Madan Choudhury

Gourav Madan Choudhury

batsman

Full name:Gourav Madan Choudhury
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs10168
Balls Faced10653
Avg33.6622.66
SR95.28128.3
Fours1210
Fifties10
Sixies02
Highest5736
Hundreds00

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