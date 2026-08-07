Gourav Madan Choudhury
batsman
|Full name:
|Gourav Madan Choudhury
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|101
|68
|Balls Faced
|106
|53
|Avg
|33.66
|22.66
|SR
|95.28
|128.3
|Fours
|12
|10
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|57
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0