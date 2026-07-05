Gurkeerat Rupinder Singh Mann

Gurkeerat Rupinder Singh Mann

batsman

Full name:Gurkeerat Rupinder Singh Mann
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches35996118
Innings3774719
Overs10.0693.1238.537.0
Balls----
Maidens010450
Runs6821381147262
Wickets055338
Avg038.8734.7532.75
SR075.6143.4227.75
Eco6.83.084.87.08
BB0952
4w0500
5w0110
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches35996118
Innings38886100
Not outs161523
Runs13347133751985
Balls Faced13423837821600
Avg6.542.3247.5325.77
SR10081.989.23124.06
Fours2471340188
Fifties020257
Sixies0405970
Highest820113993
Hundreds0750

Another Players

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Pathan, Irfan

Pathan, Irfan

Panesar, Monty

Panesar, Monty

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Karia, Jesal

Karia, Jesal

Shah, Pinal

Shah, Pinal

Murtagh, Tim

Murtagh, Tim

Abdulla, Iqbal

Abdulla, Iqbal

Patel, Samit

Patel, Samit