Gurkeerat Rupinder Singh Mann
batsman
|Full name:
|Gurkeerat Rupinder Singh Mann
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|59
|96
|118
|Innings
|3
|77
|47
|19
|Overs
|10.0
|693.1
|238.5
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|104
|5
|0
|Runs
|68
|2138
|1147
|262
|Wickets
|0
|55
|33
|8
|Avg
|0
|38.87
|34.75
|32.75
|SR
|0
|75.61
|43.42
|27.75
|Eco
|6.8
|3.08
|4.8
|7.08
|BB
|0
|9
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|59
|96
|118
|Innings
|3
|88
|86
|100
|Not outs
|1
|6
|15
|23
|Runs
|13
|3471
|3375
|1985
|Balls Faced
|13
|4238
|3782
|1600
|Avg
|6.5
|42.32
|47.53
|25.77
|SR
|100
|81.9
|89.23
|124.06
|Fours
|2
|471
|340
|188
|Fifties
|0
|20
|25
|7
|Sixies
|0
|40
|59
|70
|Highest
|8
|201
|139
|93
|Hundreds
|0
|7
|5
|0