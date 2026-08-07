Heena Hotchandani
bowler
|Full name:
|Heena Hotchandani
|Nationality:
|United arab emirates
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|10.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|61
|Wickets
|2
|Avg
|30.5
|SR
|31.5
|Eco
|5.8
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|16
|Balls Faced
|22
|Avg
|4
|SR
|72.72
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|5
|Hundreds
|0