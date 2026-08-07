Heena Hotchandani

Heena Hotchandani

bowler

Full name:Heena Hotchandani
Nationality:United arab emirates
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches5
Innings5
Overs10.3
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs61
Wickets2
Avg30.5
SR31.5
Eco5.8
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches5
Innings5
Not outs1
Runs16
Balls Faced22
Avg4
SR72.72
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest5
Hundreds0

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