International career

Samaira Dharnidharka was born on 27 February 2007. She plays for the United Arab Emirates women's national cricket team. Samaira took part in the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. She is known as the fastest bowler in UAE women's cricket.

In November 2021, Samaira recorded her best bowling figures with 4 wickets for 5 runs against Nepal during the 2021 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Samaira is a young player with a bright future. Her performances for UAE cricket show great promise. Many cricket fans watch her progress with interest as she works to achieve more success.

2019

Samaira made her Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut on January 18, at age 11, playing against Thailand in Bangkok.

She was the youngest international cricketer at that time and the fifth-youngest in history.

Chamani Seneviratne gave her the debut cap.

2021

On November 28, Samaira took 4 wickets for 5 runs against Nepal in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

At 14 years and 274 days, she became the second youngest bowler to take four wickets in a Women’s T20I match.

She missed some school to play in this tournament.

2022

Participated in the first Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Played in the first Women’s Asia Cup for the UAE.

2023

Played in the first ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Took a hat-trick in a warm-up match against the USA U19 team.

Won Player of the Match in UAE’s first tournament game by scoring 23 runs and taking 2 wickets for 22 runs against Scotland.

Scored 62 runs and took 6 wickets during the tournament.

Helped UAE reach the knockout stage for the first time in the ICC U19 World Cup.

2024

Last recorded WT20I match was on September 13, against Zimbabwe at Windhoek.

Continues to be a key all-round player for the UAE team.

Leagues Participation

Samaira Dharnidharka has not played in any professional cricket leagues yet.

Domestic career

Samaira Dharnidharka was born on February 27, 2007, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. She grew up in a place where many expatriates play cricket. From a young age, she watched international matches and copied her cricket idols while playing in the streets. Her father encouraged her to play cricket, and she started playing at five years old. Alongside her twin sister, she practiced cricket, though her sister later stopped to focus on other interests.

Samaira developed into a skilled allrounder, batting right-handed and bowling right-arm medium pace. She practiced hard with support from her family and coaches, balancing school and cricket. She went to The Winchester School in Dubai and has said she thinks about a career in medicine. Her goal is to represent her home country, India, in cricket.

Records and achievements

Samaira Dharnidharka has shown strong skills and has earned important awards since her early career. She continues to grow as a key player for the UAE women's national cricket team.

In November 2021, she took 4 wickets for 5 runs against Nepal in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier, her best performance so far.

She won the Player of the Match award in the UAE’s first game of that tournament by scoring 23 runs and taking 2 wickets (2/22) against Scotland.

In 2024, she and the UAE women’s team received an ICC award for outstanding performance, coming close to qualifying for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Personal life

Samaira Dharnidharka is a young cricketer with a strong passion for the sport. She has balanced her studies and cricket from an early age, inspired by her family and cricket heroes.

Finance

Her estimated net worth is between $100,000 and $500,000, but detailed information is not available.

Family

Her father inspired her to play cricket. She started playing at the age of five. Samaira has two sisters, including a twin. She played cricket with her twin sister, who later stopped to follow other interests. Samaira admires Jhulan Goswami and Nat Sciver. She studied at The Winchester School in Jebel Ali, Dubai. She plans to pursue a career in medicine and aims to represent India one day.

Fans

She has around 1,300 followers on Instagram.