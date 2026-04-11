International career

Mahika Gaur was born on 9 March 2006. She is a left-arm medium bowler who plays for Manchester Originals and represents England in international cricket. Before joining the England setup, she played for the United Arab Emirates from 2019 to 2022. Gaur made her T20I debut at just 12 years old against Indonesia. In August 2023, while still studying at Sedbergh School, she received her first call-up to the England national team.

2019 – International Debut for UAE

Jan 12: Played unofficial match vs Thailand A in Thailand Women’s T20 Smash.

Jan 19: Made WT20I debut for UAE vs Indonesia at age 12 in Bangkok.

Took part in the 2019 ICC Women's Qualifier Asia.

2021 – Continued Rise with UAE

Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Attended a Lancashire coaching session during Dubai Expo.

Impressed the coaches, including Warren Hegg, and was invited to the UK.

Visited Emirates Old Trafford and Sedbergh School.

Moved to England and began A-Level studies.

2022 – Strong Performances and Transition

Represented UAE in the GCC Women’s Gulf Cup and a series vs Hong Kong.

At the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, took 5/2 vs Nepal, bowling them out for 8.

Ended as 2nd-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets (avg. 2.36).

In Oct 2022, played in the Women's Asia Cup, UAE’s top wicket-taker (6 wickets at 19.83 avg.).

Dec 2022: Named in the UAE squad for the 2023 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

2023 – England Call-Up

Scored 79 runs and took 2 wickets at the U-19 World Cup.

June: Named in England Women A squad vs Australia A.

Aug: Selected in England's senior squad for Sri Lanka series.

Sep 9: WODI debut for England vs Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street – took 3 wickets.

Sep 14: Last WODI (so far) vs Sri Lanka at Leicester.

Dec: Awarded development contract by the ECB.

2024 – England WT20I and Progress

Continued with England squad.

Sep 14: Last recorded WT20I to date – vs Ireland in Dublin.

Leagues Participation

Mahika Gaur has played in The Hundred, one of the main short-format cricket leagues in England. She joined Manchester Originals and quickly attracted attention due to her skill and potential.

Women's Hundred

Gaur joined Manchester Originals in 2022 and became one of the youngest bowlers in the league. She was picked again for the squad in 2023. However, in 2024, she had to miss the season due to a side injury. After a short recovery period, she returned to training and is expected to play in future seasons.

Year Team Notes 2022 Manchester Originals First season in the league 2023 Manchester Originals Continued with the team 2024 Did not play Missed due to side injury

Domestic career

Mahika Gaur started her domestic journey with the North West Thunder Academy. In July 2022, she signed with Manchester Originals and later joined Thunder’s main squad. She also played for Cumbria during the 2023 Women’s Twenty20 Cup. That year, she took 11 wickets in 14 matches for Thunder and picked up four wickets for Manchester Originals in The Hundred. By the end of the season, she was named PCA Women's Young Player of the Year.

In 2024, Gaur appeared in six matches across the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking eight wickets. But a side injury affected her season. She missed the Hundred and played only seven games through the summer. Now fully recovered, Gaur looks ready to return.

Records and achievements

Mahika Gaur has taken part in several key tournaments at a young age. She has played both for the UAE and England, collecting notable records in international and domestic cricket.

2019: Represented UAE in the ICC Women's Qualifier Asia.

2021: Took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier for UAE.

2022: Played in the GCC Women’s Gulf Cup for UAE.

2022: Helped UAE win the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, taking 11 wickets and finishing second on the list of top wicket-takers.

2023: Made her England senior debut in a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

2023: Played her first full regional season with North West Thunder, collecting 11 wickets in 15 matches across formats.

2023: Took four wickets in The Hundred for Manchester Originals in her debut season.

Personal life

Mahika Gaur comes from a cricket family and has lived in both Dubai and England. Her parents supported her interest in the sport from a young age.

Family

Her father's name is Anil Gaur, and her mother's name is Poonam Gaur. She has one older sister, Manashi. The family has Indian roots from Rajasthan. Her father played cricket during college as a left-arm pace bowler.

Finance

By 2025, her estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

House

Mahika stays in England. Her parents live in Dubai.

Scandals

In 2024, she missed The Hundred tournament due to a side injury. Media reports mentioned that her recovery was the main reason.

Fans

Her Instagram account has around 27,000 followers.