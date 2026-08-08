Match details United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 08.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 08, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
United Arab Emirates Squad
|Players
|Dharnidharka Samaira, Egodage Kavisha, Hotchandani Heena, Keny Lavanya, Kotte Suraksha, Mahesh Vaishnave, Nandakumar Indhuja, Rajith Rinitha, Rajith Rishitha, Rajith Rithika, Rohit Esha, Satish Theertha, Sharma Khushi, Thakur Mehak, Thomas Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rumana, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Alam Jahanara, Dola Dilara Akter, Jesmin Sabinkun, Jhilik Rubya, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Murshida, Khatun Shorifa, Khatun Sultana, Moni Ritu, Sultana Joty Nigar, Tanjim Ishma
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet