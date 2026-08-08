Match details United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 04.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 04, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
United Arab Emirates Squad
|Players
|Dharnidharka Samaira, Egodage Kavisha, Hotchandani Heena, Keny Lavanya, Kotte Suraksha, Mahesh Vaishnave, Nandakumar Indhuja, Rajith Rinitha, Rajith Rishitha, Rajith Rithika, Rohit Esha, Satish Theertha, Sharma Khushi, Thakur Mehak, Thomas Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Indonesia Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet