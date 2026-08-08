Match details United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 04.09.2026

T20i

UAE
UAE
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 04, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

United Arab Emirates Squad

PlayersDharnidharka Samaira, Egodage Kavisha, Hotchandani Heena, Keny Lavanya, Kotte Suraksha, Mahesh Vaishnave, Nandakumar Indhuja, Rajith Rinitha, Rajith Rishitha, Rajith Rithika, Rohit Esha, Satish Theertha, Sharma Khushi, Thakur Mehak, Thomas Emily
Benchno information yet

Indonesia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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