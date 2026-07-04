Henry Cooper
batsman
|Full name:
|Henry Cooper
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|41
|25
|Innings
|15
|12
|1
|Overs
|54.0
|33.3
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|1
|0
|Runs
|125
|203
|14
|Wickets
|5
|7
|2
|Avg
|25
|29
|7
|SR
|64.8
|28.71
|6
|Eco
|2.31
|6.05
|7
|BB
|3
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|41
|25
|Innings
|94
|39
|19
|Not outs
|3
|5
|4
|Runs
|3165
|1257
|254
|Balls Faced
|6730
|1529
|249
|Avg
|34.78
|36.97
|16.93
|SR
|47.02
|82.21
|102
|Fours
|406
|120
|17
|Fifties
|17
|8
|1
|Sixies
|32
|32
|10
|Highest
|200
|146
|52
|Hundreds
|7
|2
|0