Henry Cooper

Henry Cooper

batsman

Full name:Henry Cooper
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches524125
Innings15121
Overs54.033.32.0
Balls---
Maidens1510
Runs12520314
Wickets572
Avg25297
SR64.828.716
Eco2.316.057
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches524125
Innings943919
Not outs354
Runs31651257254
Balls Faced67301529249
Avg34.7836.9716.93
SR47.0282.21102
Fours40612017
Fifties1781
Sixies323210
Highest20014652
Hundreds720

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