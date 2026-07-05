Imliwati Lemtur
all rounder
|Full name:
|Imliwati Lemtur
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|36
|24
|Innings
|47
|33
|23
|Overs
|856.1
|263.0
|70.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|137
|17
|0
|Runs
|2936
|1114
|490
|Wickets
|87
|39
|19
|Avg
|33.74
|28.56
|25.78
|SR
|59.04
|40.46
|22.36
|Eco
|3.42
|4.23
|6.91
|BB
|13
|4
|4
|4w
|4
|2
|1
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|36
|24
|Innings
|44
|28
|15
|Not outs
|2
|8
|3
|Runs
|661
|294
|109
|Balls Faced
|1386
|506
|124
|Avg
|15.73
|14.7
|9.08
|SR
|47.69
|58.1
|87.9
|Fours
|87
|26
|3
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|6
|6
|Highest
|61
|45
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0