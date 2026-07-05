Imliwati Lemtur

Imliwati Lemtur

all rounder

Full name:Imliwati Lemtur
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293624
Innings473323
Overs856.1263.070.5
Balls---
Maidens137170
Runs29361114490
Wickets873919
Avg33.7428.5625.78
SR59.0440.4622.36
Eco3.424.236.91
BB1344
4w421
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293624
Innings442815
Not outs283
Runs661294109
Balls Faced1386506124
Avg15.7314.79.08
SR47.6958.187.9
Fours87263
Fifties400
Sixies966
Highest614517
Hundreds000

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