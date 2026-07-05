Khrievitso Atuo U Kense

Khrievitso Atuo U Kense

bowler

Full name:Khrievitso Atuo U Kense
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7149
Innings11139
Overs140.0104.131.5
Balls---
Maidens720
Runs692582173
Wickets121214
Avg57.6648.512.35
SR7052.0813.64
Eco4.945.585.43
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7149
Innings991
Not outs420
Runs42232
Balls Faced97544
Avg8.43.282
SR43.2942.5950
Fours620
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest1652
Hundreds000

Another Players

Zhimomi, Vino

Zhimomi, Vino

Ngullie, Oren

Ngullie, Oren

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Kumar, Sumit

Kumar, Sumit

Tewatiya, Karan

Tewatiya, Karan

Jonathan, Rongsen

Jonathan, Rongsen

Chishi, Nagaho

Chishi, Nagaho

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Rupero, Sedezhalie

Rupero, Sedezhalie

Rahman, Tahmeed

Rahman, Tahmeed