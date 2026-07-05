Khrievitso Atuo U Kense
bowler
|Full name:
|Khrievitso Atuo U Kense
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|9
|Innings
|11
|13
|9
|Overs
|140.0
|104.1
|31.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|2
|0
|Runs
|692
|582
|173
|Wickets
|12
|12
|14
|Avg
|57.66
|48.5
|12.35
|SR
|70
|52.08
|13.64
|Eco
|4.94
|5.58
|5.43
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|9
|Innings
|9
|9
|1
|Not outs
|4
|2
|0
|Runs
|42
|23
|2
|Balls Faced
|97
|54
|4
|Avg
|8.4
|3.28
|2
|SR
|43.29
|42.59
|50
|Fours
|6
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|5
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0