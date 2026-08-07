Nagaho Chishi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nagaho Chishi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|20
|20
|Innings
|24
|18
|18
|Overs
|265.1
|112.5
|44.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|6
|0
|Runs
|908
|586
|362
|Wickets
|24
|17
|10
|Avg
|37.83
|34.47
|36.2
|SR
|66.29
|39.82
|26.9
|Eco
|3.42
|5.19
|8.07
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|20
|20
|Innings
|28
|16
|10
|Not outs
|7
|1
|4
|Runs
|411
|113
|19
|Balls Faced
|601
|154
|38
|Avg
|19.57
|7.53
|3.16
|SR
|68.38
|73.37
|50
|Fours
|41
|9
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|22
|7
|0
|Highest
|76
|33
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0