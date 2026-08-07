Nagaho Chishi

Nagaho Chishi

all rounder

Full name:Nagaho Chishi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192020
Innings241818
Overs265.1112.544.5
Balls---
Maidens5560
Runs908586362
Wickets241710
Avg37.8334.4736.2
SR66.2939.8226.9
Eco3.425.198.07
BB753
4w100
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192020
Innings281610
Not outs714
Runs41111319
Balls Faced60115438
Avg19.577.533.16
SR68.3873.3750
Fours4191
Fifties100
Sixies2270
Highest76335
Hundreds000

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