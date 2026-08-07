Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar

batsman

Full name:Sumit Kumar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91838
Innings91533
Overs62.584.090.0
Balls---
Maidens2561
Runs179395674
Wickets101836
Avg17.921.9418.72
SR37.72815
Eco2.844.77.48
BB354
4w001
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91838
Innings131731
Not outs2513
Runs492355533
Balls Faced736446396
Avg44.7229.5829.61
SR66.8479.59134.59
Fours552442
Fifties421
Sixies151127
Highest956463
Hundreds000

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