Sumit Kumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Sumit Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|18
|38
|Innings
|9
|15
|33
|Overs
|62.5
|84.0
|90.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|25
|6
|1
|Runs
|179
|395
|674
|Wickets
|10
|18
|36
|Avg
|17.9
|21.94
|18.72
|SR
|37.7
|28
|15
|Eco
|2.84
|4.7
|7.48
|BB
|3
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|18
|38
|Innings
|13
|17
|31
|Not outs
|2
|5
|13
|Runs
|492
|355
|533
|Balls Faced
|736
|446
|396
|Avg
|44.72
|29.58
|29.61
|SR
|66.84
|79.59
|134.59
|Fours
|55
|24
|42
|Fifties
|4
|2
|1
|Sixies
|15
|11
|27
|Highest
|95
|64
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0