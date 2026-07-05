Imran Manack
bowler
|Full name:
|Imran Manack
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|47
|44
|Innings
|54
|44
|43
|Overs
|625.3
|382.5
|160.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|90
|12
|1
|Runs
|2113
|1778
|1005
|Wickets
|57
|63
|34
|Avg
|37.07
|28.22
|29.55
|SR
|65.84
|36.46
|28.29
|Eco
|3.37
|4.64
|6.26
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|2
|2
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|47
|44
|Innings
|45
|32
|16
|Not outs
|7
|8
|8
|Runs
|548
|354
|87
|Balls Faced
|1180
|405
|73
|Avg
|14.42
|14.75
|10.87
|SR
|46.44
|87.4
|119.17
|Fours
|58
|25
|7
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|11
|2
|Highest
|55
|51
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0