Imran Manack

Imran Manack

bowler

Full name:Imran Manack
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches324744
Innings544443
Overs625.3382.5160.2
Balls---
Maidens90121
Runs211317781005
Wickets576334
Avg37.0728.2229.55
SR65.8436.4628.29
Eco3.374.646.26
BB844
4w122
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches324744
Innings453216
Not outs788
Runs54835487
Balls Faced118040573
Avg14.4214.7510.87
SR46.4487.4119.17
Fours58257
Fifties110
Sixies7112
Highest555130
Hundreds000

Another Players

du Toit, Adrian

du Toit, Adrian

Baron, Jevano

Baron, Jevano

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Petersen, Keegan

Petersen, Keegan

Malan, Pieter

Malan, Pieter

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mahima, Siyabonga

Mgijima, Aviwe

Mgijima, Aviwe

van Zyl, Stiaan

van Zyl, Stiaan

Behardien, Farhaan

Behardien, Farhaan