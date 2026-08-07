Isaac Danladi
bowler
|Full name:
|Isaac Danladi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|3
|7
|Overs
|9.0
|15.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|102
|Wickets
|4
|7
|Avg
|13
|14.57
|SR
|13.5
|13.57
|Eco
|5.77
|6.44
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|2
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|37
|56
|Balls Faced
|38
|78
|Avg
|18.5
|11.2
|SR
|97.36
|71.79
|Fours
|4
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|37
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0