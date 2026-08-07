Isaac Danladi

Isaac Danladi

bowler

Full name:Isaac Danladi

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches37
Innings37
Overs9.015.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs52102
Wickets47
Avg1314.57
SR13.513.57
Eco5.776.44
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches37
Innings26
Not outs01
Runs3756
Balls Faced3878
Avg18.511.2
SR97.3671.79
Fours46
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3737
Hundreds00

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