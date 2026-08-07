Isaac Okpe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Isaac Okpe
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|Innings
|26
|30
|Overs
|79.4
|85.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|511
|587
|Wickets
|27
|27
|Avg
|18.92
|21.74
|SR
|17.7
|19.03
|Eco
|6.41
|6.85
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|Innings
|22
|26
|Not outs
|2
|4
|Runs
|334
|408
|Balls Faced
|308
|358
|Avg
|16.7
|18.54
|SR
|108.44
|113.96
|Fours
|11
|16
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|15
|19
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0