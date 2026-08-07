Isaac Okpe

Isaac Okpe

all rounder

Full name:Isaac Okpe
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2731
Innings2630
Overs79.485.4
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs511587
Wickets2727
Avg18.9221.74
SR17.719.03
Eco6.416.85
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2731
Innings2226
Not outs24
Runs334408
Balls Faced308358
Avg16.718.54
SR108.44113.96
Fours1116
Fifties11
Sixies1519
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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