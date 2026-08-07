Ademola A Onikoyi

Ademola A Onikoyi

wicket keeper

Full name:Ademola A Onikoyi
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2023 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1620
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1620
Innings1519
Not outs22
Runs238303
Balls Faced270329
Avg18.317.82
SR88.1492.09
Fours1925
Fifties00
Sixies912
Highest4949
Hundreds00

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