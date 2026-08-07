Ademola A Onikoyi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ademola A Onikoyi
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|20
|Innings
|15
|19
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|238
|303
|Balls Faced
|270
|329
|Avg
|18.3
|17.82
|SR
|88.14
|92.09
|Fours
|19
|25
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|12
|Highest
|49
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0