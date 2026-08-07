Akhere Isesele
batsman
|Full name:
|Akhere Isesele
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|11
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|11
|11
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|5.5
|5.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|51
|51
|Balls Faced
|38
|38
|Avg
|17
|17
|SR
|134.21
|134.21
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0