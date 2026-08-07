Akhere Isesele

Akhere Isesele

batsman

Full name:Akhere Isesele
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2023 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1111
Wickets11
Avg1111
SR1212
Eco5.55.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs33
Runs5151
Balls Faced3838
Avg1717
SR134.21134.21
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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